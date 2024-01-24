Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning approval for new classrooms is ‘the final nail in the coffin’ for Peterborough’s hydrotherapy pool, campaigners have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, campaigners who have been trying to save the hydrotherapy pool since the city council announced it would be ‘mothballed’ in April 2022, have spoken of their sadness following the decision.

The old pool was filled with rubble last year

Campaigners had hit out that the pool itself was demolished months before planning permission was granted for the works.

Karen Oldale St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, said: “The update that planning permission has been granted to convert St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool into a classroom will undoubtedly be very sad news for its former users.

"So many disabled and ill residents depended on St George’s to self-manage their health and wellbeing. They also made friends and had fun. The pool was much-loved and leaves many happy memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sure the news will be met with some regret by the wider community too - all those people who cared and so wonderfully supported St George’s over the years.