Sadness as final nail put in Peterborough hydrotherapy pool's coffin
Planning approval for new classrooms is ‘the final nail in the coffin’ for Peterborough’s hydrotherapy pool, campaigners have said.
Heltwaite School has been granted permission to turn the old St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool building into facilities for the special school, including classrooms, and an improved play areas.
However, campaigners who have been trying to save the hydrotherapy pool since the city council announced it would be ‘mothballed’ in April 2022, have spoken of their sadness following the decision.
Campaigners had hit out that the pool itself was demolished months before planning permission was granted for the works.
Karen Oldale St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, said: “The update that planning permission has been granted to convert St George’s Community Hydrotherapy Pool into a classroom will undoubtedly be very sad news for its former users.
"So many disabled and ill residents depended on St George’s to self-manage their health and wellbeing. They also made friends and had fun. The pool was much-loved and leaves many happy memories.
“I am sure the news will be met with some regret by the wider community too - all those people who cared and so wonderfully supported St George’s over the years.
“Of course, with the pool having already been demolished in June, we knew this decision was inevitable. It’s now the best outcome for the school. Nevertheless; the news still hurts; it's the final in the coffin. St George’s will remain a great loss for the city’s residents until hydrotherapy in the community is restored.”