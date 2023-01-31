A sepsis survivor, who was given just an eight per cent chance of survival, is releasing a book about her life.

Sadie Kemp, 35, from Sawtry, was put into an induced coma for 11 days after her body entered septic shock at Peterborough City Hospital on Boxing Day 2021.

The mum-of-two suffered life-changing injuries as a result of her experience – having her hands and both of her legs amputated below her knees.

She is now releasing a book about her inspirational story, which she hopes can help to improve and save the lives of others.

“The book is about my whole life – including my sepsis journey, the years of trauma before, and how I’ve had to adapt to my new life,” Sadie said.

“It’s about having a positive mindset in life and how my mindset changed after my near-death experience and being on life support, which I wish I had changed earlier in my life before it got to that stage.

"I hope it can help others because I want to save more lives.”

Sadie shares videos documenting her sepsis journey to the social media platform TikTok, which she has more than half a million followers on.

She promotes positivity and raises awareness of sepsis and how to identify the symptoms of the condition – which she says has helped to save the lives of at least 14 people.

Sadie’s book is set to be released in June this year and will feature stories about the ‘coma dreams’ she experienced, the 103 nights she spent away from her two children while in hospital, and how her mindset changed throughout her journey.

The book will also delve into her life before sepsis and the “trauma” surrounding the suicide of the father of her eldest son, pregnancy loss, divorce and mental health.

"The book is not all doom and gloom,” she said.

"It’s about how life is short and you never know what’s around the corner, so you have to be positive and do your best now despite what you’ve previously been through.