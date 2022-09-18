A mum-of-two, whose life changed when she was diagnosed with sepsis last year, has opened up about how she wants to use her experience to positively influence others through motivational speaking.

Speaking on the Unspoken podcast, on World Sepsis Day (September 13), Sadie Kemp talked about her “second chance at life."

She was given an “eight per cent chance of survival” when she was put into an induced coma for 11 days on Boxing Day 2021.

Sadie Kemp collapsed with kidney pain on Christmas Day and is wanting to turn her experience into a positive to inspire others.

Sadie, who worked for the NHS Covid testing service, entered septic shock while doctors removed a kidney stone from her body at Peterborough City Hospital.

The 34-year-old mum from Sawtry has suffered life-changing injuries as a result of her experience – having her hands and both of her legs amputated.

"My chance of survival was only eight per cent,” Sadie said.

“On New Years Eve my family received a phone call to say they needed to come to say their goodbyes.

"It took a few days for it to sink it that it was real and this was what I was facing.

"I was constantly sat there with my thoughts. The mental side of it is harder than the physical side.”

‘Tough times are temporary’

Sadie had her legs amputated below her knees just three weeks ago.

"It kills me every day,” she said. “When I see other parents doing things with their children there’s a part of me gets jealous because I can’t do that anymore.

“I’ve thought ‘I don’t want to live like this’, but then I look at my kids and think ‘I do want to live like this because I can see them’.”

Sadie now hopes to use her life-changing experience to help others.

"Tough times are only temporary,” she said.

"You’re not going to feel sad forever. You will always find a way of living happily and content again.

"Tough times don’t last – tough people do. You can’t drive a car looking in the rear view mirror, you have to keep looking forward. You have to set yourself new goals each day and take each day as it comes.

"You have to have faith that you will get to where you’re going in life.”

Atiq Rehman, who hosted the podcast, is a motivational speaker and founded Unspoken in January this year.

"Unspoken gives influential people with the platform and opportunity to tell their stories and experiences to help and save others,” he said.

"My family came here for a better life and I want to give back to this country and give back to the city of Peterborough.