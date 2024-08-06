Fenlanders warned ‘make sure your bins are out on time’ to meet upcoming schedule changes

Fenland residents are being reminded that their usual waste collection times are due to change this month.

Fenland District Council is keen to ensure everyone within their region is fully aware of the fact their blue bins will be emptied at a different time from the end of August.

Councillor Pete Murphy, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for refuse and cleansing, said: “Our residents are great at having their bins out nice and early on collection days and we just need everyone to keep that up for all their bins.”

Blue bin collection times will change for Fenland residents this month (image: Adobe)

From the end of the month, some residents will need to present their blue bins for collection before 7am to avoid being caught out by some ‘slight collection schedule changes’.

Councillor Murphy explained further:

“On collection days, some residents may notice their blue bins are collected earlier than they have been in the past.”

The council said this change is unavoidable as, going forward, blue bin waste will have to be tipped in a different location in Fenland prior to onward transport for sorting and then recycling.

“This is an operational change to keep the service running as efficiently as possible,” Councillor Murphy noted.

Fenland residents should also bear in mind that the upcoming bank holiday on August 26 will mean another change in standard bin collection days, with the usual collection days moving to one day later for a week.More information and updated bin collection day schedules can be found at www.fenland.gov.uk/bins, as well as on the Fenland Bins app.