Animal cruelty is rising in Cambridgeshire, new figures from the RSPCA have shown – with the plight of three puppies abandoned in Peterborough showing the scale of the problem.

In Cambridgeshire there were 127 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to the charity’s cruelty line about intentional harm to animals - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings - has increased by 14%, with 12,582 reported last year compared to 11,012 reports in 2021.

The three Peterborough pups. Pic: RSPCA

The three terrier type pups were found earlier this year in the city. They were only about seven weeks old at the time, were thin, and had a ‘heavy worm burden.’

They were taken to a nearby vet for emergency treatment and were transferred into the care of of the Block Fen Animal Centre - all three have since been rehomed to loving families.

Kathryn Parfitt, RSPCA chief inspector for Cambridgeshire, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Cambridgeshire are also too high. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is very sadly on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”