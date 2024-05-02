Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RSPCA officials are appealing for help to discover the owner of three rabbits that were left abandoned outside the March-based animal centre.

The trio of young female rabbits were found near to the gates of the RSPCA base in Wimblington by staff on the morning of April 9.

Officials of the RSPCA say that the lop rabbits had been placed inside a guinea pig cage before being left by the entrance to the animal centre.

Three rabbits that were found abandoned outside the gates of the RSPCA Centre in Wimblington, March. These two have been named Melanie and Miffy by staff. The third, named Speedy, is not in the picture.

Now they are hoping that the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was seen near the centre on the evening of April 9 will get in touch with them as soon as possible.

AN RSPCA spokesperson said: “All three are recovering well from their ordeal and are now being cared for by centre staff."

The rabbits have been named by the RSPCA as Melanie and Miffy (pictured) and Speedy.

RSPCA animal rescue officer John Woods, who is investigating, said: “We are now appealing for information and ask that if anyone saw anything in the area at the time to contact our appeals line on 033 123 8018 quoting incident number 01246996.

He said: “We are keen to trace the driver of an unknown dark coloured vehicle - possibly a van which was caught on CCTV near to the centre on the evening before the abandonment was discovered and who could hold vital information to the investigation.