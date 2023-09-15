RSPCA appeal after labradoodle pups, kittens and rabbits dumped in Fenland

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RSPCA staff have been left heartbroken after puppies, kittens and rabbits were all abandoned in Fenland in the space of just a few days.

On August 14, nine puppies were abandoned in a crate outside a home in Chatteris Road, Mepal, then on August 20th - six rabbits were left in three pet carriers at Ring’s End Nature Reserve, in Friday Bridge. Then four days later, three kittens were seen being dumped from a van in Puddock Road, Warboys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the animals were taken in by the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre - which is already full with animals.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The abandoned animals are now being treated by vets

The puppies, one boy and eight girls, were believed to be from two litters - seven of the pups are thought to have been born in early June, while the two older pups are believed to have been born in late May.

The pups, possibly labradoodle or cockapoo types, were covered in faeces and had ear mites; they were all very nervous and timid. They were named - Pancake, Flapjack (boy), Crumble, Muffin, Crumpet, Biscuit, Cookie, Cupcake and Pudding. They were given vet treatment and made comfortable and three have been rehomed and two further pups have also been reserved.

The rabbits abandoned were a mum and her five babies - thought to be around nine months old - they were found by a member of the public at the nature reserve. The rabbits were very dehydrated - they have been given vet treatment and are now recovering well. Mum has been called Hazel and the babies - Aster (boy), Lily, Poppy, Thistle and Sunflower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kittens were spotted being dumped by a white van. Thankfully a kind hearted member of the public stopped and found the kittens all huddled together. The kittens all had cat flu and were under eight weeks old. They were extremely poorly and too young to be away from mum. They are still being treated by the vets but have improved a lot - they were named Chester (boy), Cleo and Cody.

Some of the animals found abandoned

Sally Jones, centre manager said: “It’s really heartbreaking that so many animals have been abandoned in such a short space of time.

“While we don’t know the reason why they were dumped - we do wonder if they were either unwanted litters - or had been bred to be sold, but when they became sick or too big - they were then abandoned.

“Our centre, like other charities, is in the midst of an animal welfare crisis and with so many animals being abandoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RSPCA’s frontline rescuers, volunteers and a network of branches are working tirelessly to save animals this summer but we can't do it alone. We would urge anyone looking to get a new pet to visit a rescue centre first - because you are not only helping that animal you are also freeing up space for us to help more.