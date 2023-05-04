A Peterborough post box has been left out of action after the door was damaged.

The box, on the corner of Park Road and Princes Gate, has been taped up.

However, a Royal Mail spokesperson said that they did not know how the damage was caused.

It is hoped the box will be fixed next week

The spokesperson said: “Part of the door was broken, This was covered up, but the covering was snapped off.