Royal Mail say they don't know how Peterborough post box was damaged

It is hoped box will be fixed next week.

By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:51 BST

A Peterborough post box has been left out of action after the door was damaged.

The box, on the corner of Park Road and Princes Gate, has been taped up.

However, a Royal Mail spokesperson said that they did not know how the damage was caused.

It is hoped the box will be fixed next week
The spokesperson said: “Part of the door was broken, This was covered up, but the covering was snapped off.

"We hope that it will be fixed in the next week.”

