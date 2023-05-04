Royal Mail say they don't know how Peterborough post box was damaged
It is hoped box will be fixed next week.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th May 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:51 BST
A Peterborough post box has been left out of action after the door was damaged.
The box, on the corner of Park Road and Princes Gate, has been taped up.
However, a Royal Mail spokesperson said that they did not know how the damage was caused.
The spokesperson said: “Part of the door was broken, This was covered up, but the covering was snapped off.
"We hope that it will be fixed in the next week.”