Royal Mail is recruiting 95 extra staff in Peterborough to help it tackle the Christmas postal rush

Up to 95 jobs are to be created in Peterborough as the Royal Mail gears up for the Christmas postal rush.

The seasonal roles will run from late October through to early January 2026 and will cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday with its peal occurring at Christmas.

The Royal Mail is seeking seasonal mail sorters to work at its depot at the Peterborough Mail Centre, in Papyrus Road, Werrington.

A variety of shifts are on offer from lates, which is 2pm to 10pm at £14.48 per hour, or nights from 10pm to 6am on with a pay rate of £15.74 per hour.

The work will involve unloading letters and parcels from vans, moving mail through the centre and helping sort letters and parcels by postcode.

A spokesperson said “We’re looking for people who have a positive attitude and a team spirit, are organised and comfortable working in a busy environment and are comfortable working on their feet, pushing and pulling trolleys that weigh up to 250kg with wheels, and handling items up to 11kg.

He added: “Applicants don’t need any previous experience – full training will be provided. We are encouraging applications from people looking to earn extra income for the festive season.”

The jobs created in Peterborough will be among 20,000 seasonal roles that Royal Mail is creating nationally to help transport, sort and deliver the additional parcels and mail the company expects to process over the festive period.

Jamie Stephenson, Royal Mail’s interim chief operating officer, said: “As we do every year, we will be pulling out all the stops to make Christmas special for our customers.

"It’s the busiest time for us, and we work tirelessly behind the scenes—planning months in advance—to ensure everything runs smoothly.

"From delivering festive parcels to supporting online shopping, we’re investing heavily in extra resources, including thousands of seasonal team members, to help make sure every delivery arrives on time and with care.”

Nationally, Royal Mail is creating 15,000 mail centre sorting roles plus 3,000 delivery and collection roles and 2,000 temporary HGV and MGV driver’s roles.

The Royal Mail is just one of a number of companies creating jobs in Peterborough.

Others include domestic appliance maker Beko in Woodston, supermarket operator Lidl and FC Workforce.

Anyone who would like to apply to work with Royal Mail should visit its website here or email [email protected]