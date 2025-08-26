New jobs are being created by leading employers in Peterborough.

Domestic appliances maker Beko, in Morley Way, Woodston, is seeking new recruits for its call centre.

And supermarket operator Lidl has also announced it wants to hire new staff for its £70 million distribution hub in Peterborough.

They are among a host of businesses that are working with Peterborough Jobcentre to find extra staff.

The Beko offices at Woodston in Peterborough

Beko, which was previously known as Whirlpool, has about 350 staff at its call centre and the company is now looking to take on more than four extra staff.

The company employs more than 1,000 people at its Peterborough factory and says that providing a quality customer service is among its top priorities.

A spokesman said: “As customers have invested in a product, when it goes wrong they want to phone someone who will have empathy and solve the problem quickly and keep that product in their home.”

Lidl, which operates three supermarkets in Peterborough plus its regional distribution centre at Peterborough Gateway, is currently seeking to take on more than five extra staff for its distribution centre, which has about 500 employees.

Other companies working with the Jobcentre to find new staff are Peterborough-based catering company Chef de la Maison, which is looking to hire three recruits,

FC Workforce, based in Stuart House, City Road, is hoping to recruit five delivery drivers for the Peterborough area and home care services provider Prestige Nursing also wants to find five more female care support workers while Helping Hands, in Bridge Street, is recruiting for multiple mobile carer positions.

The recruitment news comes ahead of a Jobsfair that is to be held by Jobcentre staff in Peterborough next month.

The event will take place on September 23 at the Jobcentre in Bridge Street, Peterborough, and will seek to support employers to fill their seasonal vacancies across a variety of sectors.