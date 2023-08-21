News you can trust since 1948
Royal honour for leading Chatteris manufacturer Stainless Metalcraft

​Award recognises commitment to training
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:33 BST- 2 min read

A royal honour has been secured by a leading employer in Chatteris in tribute to its dedication to training the workforce of the future.

Stainless Metalcraft is celebrating after it was announced the company is to receive the prestigious Princess Royal Training Award.

Now in its eighth year, awards honour organisations showing exceptional commitment to learning and development.

Princess Anne meets apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris.Princess Anne meets apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris.
Princess Anne meets apprentices at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris.
Ian Bannister, managing director at Stainless Metalcraft, said: “Receiving The Princess Royal Training Award is a wonderful achievement for our business and a reflection of the team’s hard work creating opportunities for the next generation of engineering talent.

“Our apprenticeship scheme, which has been running for over 100 years, is a key part of our commercial success and the recent opening of the North Cambs Training Centre offers huge potential to take that provision to the next level.

“As students receive exam results over the coming weeks, it’s a timely reminder that there are multiple routes into rewarding, long-term careers.

"We believe Metalcraft offers one of the best. It is our people that make the business and by investing in their long term development and training, we have an exciting future ahead.”

Kirstie Donnelly, Chief Executive of City & Guilds said: “As skills shortages and job vacancies rise, investing in training and development can help to increase productivity and harness and retain talent for future growth.

"Not only is this good for business and the workforce – it is also beneficial for wider society and contributes to thriving local economies.”

Metalcraft is one of just 53 companies, which are a mix of small and not-for-profit organisations and large multinationals, to receive the award.

Representatives from Metalcraft will receive the award at a ceremony on November 23.

Kirstie said: “Despite the obvious challenges in recent years, they have shown unwavering dedication to nurturing their workforce through outstanding training and skills development, resulting in a lasting positive impact.”

