A row over the future of transport in Peterborough has triggered an angry exchange of letters between rival politicians.

At the centre of the dispute is the county-wide transport strategy of the Labour Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority which the Conservative leader of Peterborough City Council claims is paving the way for the introduction of congestion charging.

The row came to a head at a meeting of the Combined Authority last week when Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald single-handedly vetoed the strategy prompting Mayor Nik Johnson to suspend a decision to give Peterborough £200,000 to carry out a feasibility study into a new electric bus station for the city.

An angry exchange of letters between Combined Authority Mayor Nik Johnson, left, and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, right, above, and Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, right, below.

Following that meeting, Mayor Johnson fired off an open letter to Cllr Fitzgerald and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow in an attempt to ‘clarify the misleading rumours that have swirled around Peterborough of late.’

What is Mayor Johnson saying?

He writes: “Despite multiple attempts to clarify privately, in the press, and at Combined Authority Board meetings, it is disappointing that you both continue to insist, in public, that the Combined Authority’s proposed Local Transport and Connectivity Plan is an attempt to enforce congestion charging in Peterborough.

"Just to be clear, and in case you have forgotten, as the Highways Authority for Peterborough only Peterborough City Council can introduce congestion charging in the city.

"Any insinuation that the Combined Authority holds these powers is completely misleading to the public.

"Furthermore, the Combined Authority have not held any discussions regarding the introduction of congestion charging in Peterborough, again, it is misleading to the public to continue to insist so.

“References to congestion charging in the Combined Authority’s proposed Local Transport and Connectivity Plan are purely to outline a menu of measures that are available to our Highways Authorities, across our whole region, should they wish to take those forward in their local areas.”

How have Paul Bristow MP and council leader Cllr Fitzgerald responded?

But in a joint response, Cllr Fitzgerald and Mr Bristow, on House of Commons headed notepaper, note their ‘disappointment’ that Mayor Johnson had ‘not taken the opportunity to categorically rule out’ road user charging in Peterborough and had not moved the new bus depot project forward.

They state: “There are no misleading rumours swirling around Peterborough.

"There is widespread public concern in Peterborough about the prospect of such charges, which have been included in your Local Transport and Connectivity Plan.

“In response to the public concern, your original plan has been updated, which includes the following new reference to road user charging: ‘We will investigate demand management measures, where appropriate, in order to discourage private car use. It is recognised that fiscal measures could be used to help manage demand and/or generate revenue.’

And they add: “There it is - the very real prospect of road user charging - in black and white. The people of Peterborough are not stupid, and they know exactly what ‘fiscal measures’ are and what ‘generate revenue’ means. It means a draconian tax on the hard-working motorists of Peterborough.”

Mr Bristow and Cllr Fitzgerald point out that a new bus depot would be a positive for Peterborough.

They write: “When you had the opportunity to make a real and positive difference for Peterborough you have refused to invest.

"Stagecoach, Peterborough City Council and the Government are committed to a new bus depot in Peterborough for electric buses. A new bus depot would mean state of the art non-polluting electric buses for the commuters, elderly residents and school children of Peterborough. You are refusing to provide the £200,000 required for further feasibility work which will only delay the project.”

What has the Combined Authority done for Peterborough?

Mr Bristow and Cllr Fitzgerald also take the opportunity to criticise the record of Mayor Johnson in Peterborough.

They state: “£4 million was granted by the Government to the Combined Authority for this project to be spent by 31st March 2023.

"You failed to spend a single penny.

"This risks the money having to be returned to Central Government.

“Your argument that this money is linked to the wider Local Transport and Connectivity Plan is ludicrous. It would be laughable if it wasn't so serious. This is not your money! It is taxpayers money intended for the people of Peterborough.

“This project would mean much more comfortable bus journeys and deliver a real practical environmental outcome. It's such a shame you have let your petty politics and Cambridge- centric approach put this project at risk.”

You also failed spectacularly last year to invest funds provided to you by the Government to help homes across our region become greener.

"This was millions of pounds that could have been invested in homes right here in Peterborough, but instead the monies were returned to the Government because of your incompetence.”

But Mayor Johnson is adamant that Peterborough has benefitted from his time in office.

He writes: “The Combined Authority’s track record in Peterborough is strong.

"We have worked collaboratively with partners to establish a fantastic new university for the city, ARU Peterborough.

“We have secured £35 million from Local Growth Funds for Peterborough, transforming Bourges Boulevard and to provide a new Net Zero curriculum student space at Peterborough Regional College.

"£2.6million has been drawn down from the UK Shared Prosperity fund for six projects which includes, regeneration of Lincoln Road and establishing a Youth Zone for the city.

"We have also been instrumental in the £65 million redevelopment of Peterborough Station Quarter.

He adds: “This is by no means an exhaustive list.

"I am incredibly proud to serve the city of Peterborough, and will continue to work collaboratively to build on these successes.