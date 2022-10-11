A row has broken out among Peterborough councillors over the time allowed to scrutinise the city council’s new three year financial sustainability blueprint.

Councillors are angry the local authority’s Sustainable Future strategy, which was endorsed by Peterborough City Council’s ruling Cabinet on September 30 will go straight to Full Council for approval tomorrow (October 12) without any prior consideration.

It had been intended the document, which outlines a four point approach for the council as it tackles an increasing budget gap at a time of growing need among residents, should go before a Joint Meeting of the Scrutiny Committees on October 11 – but that meeting has been cancelled.

Councillor Christian Hogg, leader of the LibDem Group on Peterborough City Council, is angry at a lack of scrutiny allowed for a key strategy document.

A council spokesperson said: “It was cancelled because there was no business for members to discuss.”

But LibDems Group leader, Cllr Christian Hogg said: “Councillors had a briefing on the report last Thursday for half an hour, with half an hour allowed for questions.

“It is the document which sets the council’s strategy and priorities for the next three years and so it’s very important it is properly discussed and scrutinised and also that it is put out to public consultation before being agreed.

“The council has scrutiny committees which fulfil this purpose and it’s a constitutional requirement that all major policies of this kind should be considered by them.

"Only last year, in a report the Government criticised the council for inadequate scrutiny of the budget and major policies.

“So, when I saw that the cabinet had endorsed the strategy without any reference to scrutiny I was shocked.”

Leader of the Labour Group, Cllr Shaz Nawaz, said: “It is important due process is followed especially when it comes to accountability, transparency, and governance.

"We have certain weaknesses that were highlighted during reviews by the Local Government Association and CIPFA. As part of that, governance and decision-making were important aspects.

"We are a responsible council, and we must ensure our governance and procedures are second to none.”