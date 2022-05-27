The BCH Road Policing Unit, which covers Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, has been busy on our roads again this week.
Incidents officers dealt with included a lucky escape for the driver of an overturned lorry and a driver of a car who put his family at risk by driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) issued the images on their social media account.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images documented by police officers in the region.
1. Overturned lorry
The driver of this overturned lorry on the A1, near Wansford, sustained minor injuries after the road was temporarily closed for 5 hours on Monday(23 May). The road was closed in both directions between the Wansford turning and the junction at Norman Cross to the south of Peterborough.
Photo: BCH
2. Drunk driver
The driver of this vehicle, who was driving his wife and two young children, was caught driving while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was later arrested.
Photo: BCH
3. Uninsured Audi
This Audi had no insurance, so the driver was reported and vehicle seized.
Photo: BCH
4. Speeding on Bourges Boulevard
40 drivers were reported in one morning for exceeding the 40mph speed limit - travelling between 53mph to 69mph - on Bourges Boulevard, in Peterborough this week. Speeding drivers included this van, which was seized for having no insurance.
Photo: BCH