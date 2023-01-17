A special licensing scheme to tackle rogue housing landlords in Peterborough looks set to be extended.

It comes after a new survey revealed about 9,000 more properties across 24 places that are marked by high anti-social behaviour, crime, poor property conditions or high deprivation now fit the criteria for selective licensing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selective licensing, which was introduced in Peterborough six years ago, requires landlords to apply for a five-year licence to prove their accommodation meets certain standards.

Peterborough City Council is looking to extend its selective licensing scheme to tackle rogue housing landlords.

Now Peterborough City Council is to seek approval from the Government for plans to extend the scheme to improve private rental housing across the city.

The original scheme operated across 22 areas of the city and resulted in several improvements, including 284 properties where serious hazards have been corrected and a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed new scheme would incorporate 39.75 per cent of all private rental properties in the city.

It would see three areas under the original scheme removed and an additional five areas now included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action was approved by the council’s ruling Cabinet, which also agreed to analyse a potential additional licensing scheme covering three and four bedroom rental properties with shared amenities.

There are believed to be up to 2,000 such properties, and the introduction of an extra licensing scheme would help regulate properties not covered by selective licensing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Marco Cereste, cabinet member for housing, said: “Selective licensing has been a big success since we introduced it in 2016 with an improvement in the quality of private rental accommodation and a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

“As a result, we have seen widespread demand for selective licensing to be introduced across Peterborough, but we can only apply for a scheme in areas which meet certain criteria. We believe the revised scheme covers as many properties as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there are many good landlords out there, but unfortunately there are still some whose properties do not meet basic standards, and we know poor housing can have a massive impact on a person’s health which is why we are determined to take action.”

The proposed scheme will be voted on by Full Council and if agreed will be sent to the Secretary of State for approval.