The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies group has kindly been presented with a cheque of £1600 by The Wrinkle Rock Band.

The Rutland band reunited for a special concert to raise funds for former band members earlier this month.

The concert proved a success, raising a grant total of £1600, which the group will be donating to Cancer Research UK.

David Walker and Don Collins from The Wrinkle Rock Band hand over a cheque for £1,600 to Ann Hanson, Jo Keogh MBE and Jan Gray from the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research group at Burghley Park Golf Club.

The Burghley Park & Peterborough Ladies group began fundraising for Cancer Research UK in 1974 and will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year. They have so far raised in excess of £1.5million to fund research at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute.

Ann Hanson, Chair of Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies said: “I would like to thank The Wrinkle Rock Band and their supporters for their generosity. It’s thanks to people like these that we have been so successful in raising such an amazing amount of funds over so many years.”

Money raised by the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies funds research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer, helping to ensure more people in Cambridgeshire and across the UK survive.

Gill Burgess, Cancer Research UK fundraising spokesperson for Cambridgeshire said: “The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies have made a huge contribution to Cancer Research UK’s work over the past 49 years and we are incredibly grateful for the part they have played in the fight against cancer.

“Our determination to beat the disease hasn’t faltered and we are more focussed than ever on our ambition of seeing 3 in 4 people survive their cancer by 2034, however, our progress relies on the incredible dedication and commitment of volunteers and supporters like the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies without whom we would not be able to fund our life-saving work.