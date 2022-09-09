Special services are planned at Peterborough Cathedral to allow people to remember and pay tribute to the Queen.

Today (Friday) at noon the Cathedral bells will ring fully muffled, except for the tenor bell which is half muffled. This particular sound is used only for the death of a monarch.

The Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, said: “The Chapter and community of Peterborough Cathedral share the deep sadness of the entire nation at the death of our longest reigning and deeply loved Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Stefan Wermuth - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Her Majesty’s extraordinary record of dedication and unparalleled service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, founded on and sustained by her strong Christian faith, has been a source of inspiration and encouragement to millions of people, and a symbol of identity and continuity in times of rapid change.

“We were so proud and delighted to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee just a few months ago; we now pray that she may rest in peace and rise in glory.”

The Union flag now flies at half-mast above the Cathedral and will do so until the Proclamation of the new sovereign tomorrow (Saturday 10th September). It will rise to mast head the following afternoon.

Today at noon the Cathedral bells will ring fully muffled, except for the tenor bell which is half muffled. This particular sound is used only for the death of a monarch.

At 5.30pm, both this evening (Friday 9th September) and tomorrow evening (Saturday 10th September), Her Late Majesty will be remembered in prayers at Choral Evensong.

Today, members of the public are invited to light candles or lay tributes in one of the Porticos of the Cathedral outside. Later, after the 5.30pm service of Choral Evensong, the Cathedral will remain open until 8.00pm for quiet reflection, lighting candles, private prayer and remembrance. A book of condolence will be available to sign. Choral Evensong usually lasts around 45-50 minutes.

On both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, the Cathedral will stay open until 8.00pm in the evening.