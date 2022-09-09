Peterborough’s political leaders have paid their respects to The Queen following her death yesterday.

The leaders of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green and Peterborough First groups on the city council have all paid tribute to to Queen Elizabeth II’s service to the country and the Commonwealth.

Leader of the council and leader of the Conservatives in Peterborough, cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “I was extremely shocked and saddened as are most people in the city, the country, and the wider commonwealth to learn of the death of her majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"She was the rock that we could all rely upon and a shining beacon of hope that exemplifies all that is good about our great country. On a personal note, I want to send my deepest condolences to the whole royal family as I’m sure they will be hurting at this time.”

Cllr Shaz Nawaz, leader of the Labour Party in Peterborough, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the Royal Family for the great personal loss they have sustained.

"The entire country, Commonwealth and world grieve the loss of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty devoted her life to duty and always put the country and commonwealth first. This earned her the love, respect and gratitude of people all across the world.

"Her Majesty was there, ready to serve, at all times and was the strength and support we all needed through her reassuring presence and she was always a beacon of stability.”

Cllr Christian Hogg, leader of Liberal Democrat Group on Peterborough City Council paid his tribute to The Queen, saying she was ‘arguably the greatest icon of our time.’ He said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the Royal Family as they grieve for the passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth II.

"She had a remarkable reign as our monarch, providing a bedrock for our country for the past 70 years, exemplifying what duty, diplomacy. courage and compassion should be.

"Arguably the greatest icon of our time she will be missed not just here in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth but across the world.”

Leader of the Green Party in Peterborough, cllr Nicola Day described the Queen as ‘an inspirational leader, woman and monarch.’ She said : “The Peterborough Green Party offer our deepest sympathies to both the Queen's family and to the people of the UK.

“Queen Elizabeth II went up into a tree house as a Princess and came down as a Queen after the sudden passing of her father. From the minute this young lady had a heavy crown placed upon her head, to the second she passed away, her dignity, strength and sense of duty never left her. She was Britain's longest serving monarch and her reign was defined by an unwavering sense of commitment, humility and hard work.

“Elizabeth served her country during the war after her father allowed her to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service and take a course in vehicle maintenance at Aldershot in Hampshire. Her televised Coronation broke all records as people across the world watched her become our Queen. Her life, like all our lives has had times of difficulty and turbulence and she pulled through those times with courage. She was at her happiest when surrounded by her family, dogs and horses at Balmoral or Sandringham, like all of us, she had her own hobbies and pursuits.

“Throughout her reign she undertook hundreds and thousands of Royal Visits and diplomatic duties, of particular note helping to create a culture of reconciliation between the UK and Ireland.

“The Queen also had a keen sense of wit and fun, we will all remember the James Bond and Paddington Bear short films she made with great fondness.

“The Peterborough Green Party will be suspending our campaigning activities over the next few days and weekend as a mark of respect and to allow some time for both reflection and grief after the loss of such an inspirational leader, woman and monarch.”

Cllr Chris Harper, leader of the Peterborough First group, said: “We join the nation in expressing our extreme sadness at the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

“As the U.K.’s monarch for the last 70 years, she was much loved and respected not just in our country but all over the world, touching everyone worldwide with her steadfast resolve, understanding and inspiration.

“The country’s armed forces, those sworn to serve the crown, and the people of our city and country are extremely proud to have served in her name inspired by her unrelenting duty and devotion to a life of service.

Her loss will evoke many different emotions in us all, most of us have only ever known the Queen as our monarch.

“Many will be struggling to come to terms with this huge loss and will need time out to reflect, grieve and shed tears for the nations mother figure, not least the members of her family who have lost a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“It will be comforting for them to know that the nation shares their grief and sends its sincere love and deepest sympathies at this sad time.