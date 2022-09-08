RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Peterborough MP Paul Bristow pays tribute to Her Majesty
“We are all diminished by the loss of Her Majesty The Queen”
By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:47 pm
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Bristow has joined many from across Peterborough in expressing his sympathy following the news Her Majesty had died today.
He said: “We are all diminished by the loss of Her Majesty The Queen.
"She was not only the most dedicated and selfless of monarchs, but the fundamental premise of our national life.
"For seventy years her reassuring presence held our country together.
"Peterborough loved her and mourns her, while the world is saddened.
"My thoughts and prayers are with her family. God Save The King”