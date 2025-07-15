REVEALED: The 10 most popular girls names for newborn babies in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council’s register office, based on Thorpe Road, provides a service for life’s important events such as births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships.
In 2024, a total of 17,385 certificates were issued by the Peterborough register office.
This included 3,615 births, 2,224 deaths, 495 marriages, 1,270 notices of marriage appointments and 17 civil partnership ceremonies.
Now, the most popular girls names have been revealed – and here are the top 10 – with the 10th most popular listed first, counting down to the most popular.
