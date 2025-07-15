REVEALED: The 10 most popular girls names for newborn babies in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council’s register office, based on Thorpe Road, provides a service for life’s important events such as births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships.

In 2024, a total of 17,385 certificates were issued by the Peterborough register office.

This included 3,615 births, 2,224 deaths, 495 marriages, 1,270 notices of marriage appointments and 17 civil partnership ceremonies.

Now, the most popular girls names have been revealed – and here are the top 10 – with the 10th most popular listed first, counting down to the most popular.

The most popular boys names can be found at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/people/revealed-the-10-most-popular-boys-names-for-newborn-babies-in-peterborough-5223423

1 . Top baby girls names in Peterborough There were a total of 3,615 births registered in Peterborough in 2024

2 . Isla Isla was the 10th most popular girls name in Peterborough last year. Pictured is Australian actress Isla Fisher

3 . Daisy Daisy was the 9th most popular name for newborn girls in Peterborough last year. Pictured is English actor Daisy Edgar-Jones