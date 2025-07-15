REVEALED: The 10 most popular girls names for newborn babies in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
The most popular names for newborn girls in Peterborough have been revealed.

Peterborough City Council’s register office, based on Thorpe Road, provides a service for life’s important events such as births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships.

In 2024, a total of 17,385 certificates were issued by the Peterborough register office.

This included 3,615 births, 2,224 deaths, 495 marriages, 1,270 notices of marriage appointments and 17 civil partnership ceremonies.

Now, the most popular girls names have been revealed – and here are the top 10 – with the 10th most popular listed first, counting down to the most popular.

The most popular boys names can be found at https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/news/people/revealed-the-10-most-popular-boys-names-for-newborn-babies-in-peterborough-5223423

There were a total of 3,615 births registered in Peterborough in 2024

1. Top baby girls names in Peterborough

There were a total of 3,615 births registered in Peterborough in 2024 Photo: morrowlight - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Isla was the 10th most popular girls name in Peterborough last year. Pictured is Australian actress Isla Fisher

2. Isla

Isla was the 10th most popular girls name in Peterborough last year. Pictured is Australian actress Isla Fisher Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Photo Sales
Daisy was the 9th most popular name for newborn girls in Peterborough last year. Pictured is English actor Daisy Edgar-Jones

3. Daisy

Daisy was the 9th most popular name for newborn girls in Peterborough last year. Pictured is English actor Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo: Monica Schipper

Photo Sales
Mia was the 8th most popular name for newborn girls. Pictured is American actor Mia Farrow

4. Mia

Mia was the 8th most popular name for newborn girls. Pictured is American actor Mia Farrow Photo: Michael Loccisano

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice