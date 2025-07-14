REVEALED: The 10 most popular boys names for newborn babies in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council’s register office, based on Thorpe Road, provides a service for life’s important events such as births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships.
In 2024, a total of 17,385 certificates were issued by the Peterborough register office.
This included 3,615 births, 2,224 deaths, 495 marriages, 1,270 notices of marriage appointments and 17 civil partnership ceremonies.
Now, the most popular boys names have been revealed – and here are the top 10 – with the 10th most popular listed first, counting down to the most popular
1. Most popular boys names in Peterborough
There were a total of 3,615 births registered in Peterborough in 2024 Photo: Oksana Vashchuk
2. Oliver
Oliver was the 10th most popular boys name in Peterborough in 2024 - Oliver Bearman is currently impressing in Formula One. Photo: John Phillips
3. Elijah
Elijah is the 9th most popular name for newborn boys. Elijah Wood has starred in some of the biggest Hollywood movies Photo: Gary Miller
4. Henry
Henry is the 8th most popular name for babies born in Peterborough. Henry Pollock has been impressing for the British and Irish Lions in Australia Photo: David Rogers