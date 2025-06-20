REVEALED: Non-religious wedding venues where you can legally get married around Peterborough

By Gemma Gadd
Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 14:36 BST
Wedding season is upon us – but for those planning their own big day, where can you legally tie the knot around Peterborough?

Here we present a list of all the local licensed non-religious wedding and civil partnership venues that you can marry in, according to the council which issues the licences.

Included here are the venues currently licensed in the Peterborough registration district to carry out ceremonies for marriage or civil partnership.

The number of venues in the area that can host wedding receptions, however, is vast. And soon this will include Peterborough City Council offices – with recent news the authority has applied for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment at its HQ in Sand Martin House, Fletton Quays. Which venue would you pick?

Wedding season is upon us!

1. Wedding venues

Wedding season is upon us! Photo: Wedding photography - stock.adob

Photo Sales
The grand 16th century house has featured in numerous films and TV shows including the Da Vinci Code, The Crown (season 4) and Pride & Prejudice.

2. Burghley House, Stamford

The grand 16th century house has featured in numerous films and TV shows including the Da Vinci Code, The Crown (season 4) and Pride & Prejudice. Photo: James Willis

Photo Sales
Located in Moor Road, Peakirk, Peterborough, this is an award-winning wedding venue.

3. Sissons Barn

Located in Moor Road, Peakirk, Peterborough, this is an award-winning wedding venue. Photo: Ryan Jarvis Photography

Photo Sales
The historic building is a fully accessible venue, even welcoming your pets to spend your special day with you.

4. Bedford Hall, Thorney

The historic building is a fully accessible venue, even welcoming your pets to spend your special day with you. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughFletton QuaysPeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice