Opening weekend of Chris Porsz's ‘then and now’ photo exhibition draws big crowds

One of the city’s most eagerly anticipated exhibitions opened to an overwhelming positive response this weekend.

‘Reunions’ by well-known local photographer Chris Porsz welcomed huge numbers of visitors to Peterborough Museum on Saturday and Sunday.

The Peterborough snapper, who has achieved fame with his ‘then and now’ concept photography, seemed quite shocked that so many people had come along to see his work:

“Saturday was really busy with lots of people,” said the paramedic-turned-photographer.

“Apparently, it was one of the biggest viewings they [Peterborough |Museum] have ever had.”

The free exhibition features more than 300 pictures displayed across three galleries.

The pictures pair photos Chris took of 'everyday' folk back in the 1980s with an updated image of the same people recreating the same scene in the present day.

Chris – who still uses his ‘Paramedic Paparazzo’ column in the Peterborough Telegraph to showcase his trademark photos – said many of those who had come to the museum had been “fascinated” by his ‘then and now’ displays.

“I got loads of great compliments from everybody who came in,” he noted: “They spent a lot of time in there.”

Indeed, many visitors were so enamoured with Chris’ work that they ended up buying one of his ‘Reunions’ books to take home.

“People were keen to get the books,” he explained, “as they had more pictures and had the stories in as well.”

Many of the people who featured in the ‘then and now’ photo sets joined Chris over the opening weekend.

Chris said that these accidental stars – who he calls ‘characters’ – were “chuffed” to be on the walls of such a revered institution.

“Lots of characters turned up,” he said: “They loved seeing their pictures in an exhibition.”

Naturally, the temptation was just too much for Chris:

“I took pictures of them with their pictures!”

Chris was humbled by the fact one of Peterborough’s leading artists, Nathan ‘Nyces’ Murdoch had created a mural of the ‘Paramedic Paparazzo’ within the museum’s entrance.

“It’s incredible, he said: “I am extremely privileged to have that very exciting and dramatic introduction to the exhibition.”

Aimi Rowe, Peterborough Museum’s Arts Development and Community Outreach Officer, has been thrilled by the response to the exhibition.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting ‘Reunions’,” she said, adding: "we had a busy opening weekend.”

“The event was well attended with many of the characters that appear in the exhibition on hand to tell their stories.”

‘Reunions’ will run until March 23.

'Reunions' photo exhibition Chris Porsz with the specially commissioned mural of him created by street artist Nathan 'Nyces' Murdoch at Peterborough Museum.

'Reunions' photo exhibition Staff at Peterborough Museum spent a long time organising the gallery spaces for the exhibition in order to make sure the displays were just right.

'Reunions' photo exhibition Some of the people featured in the 'then and now' photo sets joined Chris at Peterborough Museum to see themselves made famous.