Retrospective planning permission sought for four flats above office in Peterborough

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:42 BST
A company is seeking retrospective planning permission for a development of flats above an office in Peterborough.

The property at 43 Silverwood Road accommodates office use on the ground floor, currently occupied by Silverwood Care, and residential use above.

While the upper floors previously contained one flat, work was completed in May without planning permission to convert the space into four self-contained studio flats.

MKY Investments Limited applied to Peterborough City Council on October 22 in a bid to gain retrospective permission for the work.

Silverwood Road, Peterborough Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Planning documents stated: “This proposal represents a high-quality, sustainable conversion of an existing building, delivering four well designed studio flats without detriment to the surrounding area or the existing ground-floor use.

“Adequate parking, cycle storage and access are provided in accordance with the Peterborough Local Plan, and the development contributes positively to local housing supply and building efficiency.”

The addition of a door with a side glazed panel to the front of the building is also included in the retrospective proposals.

According to the design and access statement, the studio flats comprise an open-plan living/sleeping area with integrated kitchen, a private bathroom, and adequate natural light and ventilation through existing window openings.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

