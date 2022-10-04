Retailers in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough are looking to recruit scores of extra staff ahead of a hoped for festive shopping rush.

With the countdown to Christmas under way, many of the leading retailers have started to open vacancies for the festive season.

More than 80 positions are being advertised so far to cover the busiest period of the retail year, and that number is expected to rise to 150 plus in the coming weeks.

Christmas celebrations last year at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough where retailers are creating scores of jobs ahead of Christmas 2022.

Interviewing has already started for some stores with positions beginning from late October to the beginning of November.

One of the most ‘magical’ sounding vacancies is for a ‘Head Elf’ – also known as an Event Manager – plus a selection of ‘jolly elves’.

The advert says: “We are on the lookout for jolly people to help us create a magical Christmas experience in The Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough this year.”

Applicants must send a CV or an email telling us a bit about themselves to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monsoon is advertising for seasonal temps to ‘maximise sales’ and has several positions available for 15-20 hours a week.

New Look is looking for a Seasonal Sales Advisor

And Puttstars is actively recruiting ahead of the business opening next month.

TK Maxx has just posted a request for ‘Temp Staff’ over Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And clothing chain Primark, one of the biggest recruiters over Christmas, is expected to release details of its new staff requirements soon.

Other retailers recruiting include, The Fragrance Shop, F.Hinds, Beaverbrooks, Quiz, Auntie Annes, Supercuts and The Body Shop.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, which has been celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, said: “Now is a good time to get your CV out there, pick up some additional work and possibly secure the start of a new career with some of the biggest names in retail.

He added: “If you’re back from Uni, need a part-time position or even a second job, Christmas is a good time to make extra incom With so many retailers in one location, Queensgate has lots of opportunities for all, so I would advise anyone to get applying sooner than later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad