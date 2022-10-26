Discounter Poundland has unveiled plans to open a larger store at the Brotherhood Retail Park, at Walton.

The retailer is planning to convert two units at the retail park into one special store.

It has submitted plans to Peterborough City Council to convert units E and F into a ‘super store’ and is seeking approval for proposed internal alterations and fit out works.

The current Poundland store at Brotherhood Retail Park in Peterborough.

The company currently operates from one outlet at unit B2 at the retail park.

A spokesman for Poundland said: “We plan to move into a new store in Peterborough Brotherhood Retail Park before Christmas.

"It’s going to be a special store with more of what customers need and at the amazing value we’re famous for.

He added: "We’ll share further details for the new store in the next couple of weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland currently operates stores at the Hereward Cross Shopping Park in Peterborough and at the Bretton Centre.

A previous Poundland store in Bridge Street in Peterborough is being converted into a T-Level teaching hub for City College Peterborough. The store closed in 2018.

Three staff took redundancy and another three moved on to other more senior roles in surrounding stores.

Three months ago, the retailer announced plans to open and relocate 25 stores nationally before the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad