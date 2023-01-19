A new convenience store in Bourne has just thrown open its doors to shoppers.

The One Stop, in Abbey Road, marked the start of trading with a special launch celebration attended by members of the community.

Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

The new One Stop convenience store in Abbey Road, Bourne.

Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each.

A spokesperson said: “The new store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family.

“One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.”

Alongside well-known brands, the store will stock One Stop’s brand new Selected by Tesco range.

Some of the services at the new One Stop convenience store in Abbey Road, Bourne.

The retailer says the store offers more than 160 products to choose from including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts, and which means customers can enjoy quality food without a big price tag.

Customers can enjoy a £3.50 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.

Customers can play the National Lottery and Health Lottery, pay their bills via PayPoint and enjoy a Costa Coffee.

The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines.

Packed shelves in the new One Stop convenience store in Abbey Road, Bourne.

The new store is open 7am to 10pm every day.

