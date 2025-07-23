Retail giant Frasers reveals opening date for new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Retail giant Frasers has revealed it is looking at a winter opening date for its new store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The revelation comes as the retailer launches a national search for senior staff to work in its new store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The recruitment campaign is looking to fill vacancies for store managers, assistant store managers, department managers and team leaders for Frasers’ new retail offerings that are expected to occupy the space across four floors vacated by John Lewis when it closed in 2012 with the loss of 318 jobs.

And the advert reveals that Frasers expects to have its staff in place at its Peterborough store by November this year.

Signs in the Queensgate Shopping Centre that retail giant Frasers is looking to open its first store in Peterborough

It states: “Coming winter 2025, our new store is due to open in Peterborough, and we are now looking for experienced retail managers to lead our new store.

“We have upcoming vacancies for store managers, assistant store managers, department managers and team leaders.

"The new store is due to open winter 2025 with the interview process for all roles starting September 2025.

It adds: “There will be three stages to our interview process, and the successful candidates will need to be available to start from November 2025."

This image shows some of the retail ranges that will be on offer when Frasers opens in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, later this year

Frasers says the roles will cover all departments including textiles and apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, visual merchandising as well as loss prevention.

The recruitment campaign for senior staff comes seven months after hoardings went up around the Queensgate centre advertising the fact that Frasers was recruiting staff for its new store.

The Frasers signs show it is bringing its popular brands Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game to Queensgate.

A spokesperson for Frasers has said that the retailer intends to open a new concept store offering the ‘world’s most aspirational brands’ plus a dynamic beauty hall.

There will also be a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct store featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.