WATCH: Frasers is recruiting staff for its new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre

Array of benefits on offer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail giant Frasers has begun recruiting staff for its new stores in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Frasers has put up signs in the Queensgate urging people to join its team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not known how many staff it will employ but the advert highlights benefits such as individual and team bonuses, 20 percent discount, training and development and flexible working options.

Frasers signs in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, urging people to join their team.

The Frasers group is moving into the space once occupied by department store John Lewis, which employed about 318 people.

The Frasers signs show its is bringing its popular brands Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game to Queensgate.

A firm date for the opening of the Frasers’ stores, thought to be across three floors of the Queensgate, has not yet been given other than that it will happen sometime next year.