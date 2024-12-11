WATCH: Frasers is recruiting staff for its new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
Retail giant Frasers has begun recruiting staff for its new stores in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
Frasers has put up signs in the Queensgate urging people to join its team.
It is not known how many staff it will employ but the advert highlights benefits such as individual and team bonuses, 20 percent discount, training and development and flexible working options.
The Frasers group is moving into the space once occupied by department store John Lewis, which employed about 318 people.
The Frasers signs show its is bringing its popular brands Flannels, Sports Direct, USC and Game to Queensgate.
A firm date for the opening of the Frasers’ stores, thought to be across three floors of the Queensgate, has not yet been given other than that it will happen sometime next year.
