Retail giant Frasers has confirmed today (January 29) it is to move into the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough and will occupy all the space vacated by department store John Lewis.

The group says it will open a new Frasers concept store featuring a range of ‘aspirational brands’ plus a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct with a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

These images show how the new Frasers store, top, and Sports Direct stores will look when they open in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Frasers is due to take access to the space in the centre in 2025 following the completion of landlord works.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will be opening a new Frasers concept store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, bringing customers the world’s most aspirational brands, as well as a dynamic beauty hall.

"A 30,000 sq. ft Sports Direct store will also open, featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

"We are big believers in physical retail and these openings mark an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

He added: “The new stores will provide a compelling brand ecosystem in Queensgate, giving visitors access to the world’s best sports, lifestyle and premium brands.

"The duo will also complement existing retailers within the centre.”

Ed Ginn, Director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, owner of the 835,000 square feet Queensgate, said: “The signing of Frasers Group is a significant step in our drive to transform Queensgate into a leading retail and leisure destination.

"Positioned in the top one per cent of UK shopping centres, we are committed to investing in brands that will not only enhance the centre, but share our ethos for excellence, innovation and providing an exemplary experience.

"The quality of offer that Frasers Group provides will help attract an even bigger catchment, repeat visits, and longer dwell time, as we continue to evolve Queensgate with the needs and desires of our visitors firmly in mind.”

The long-awaited announcement will be a huge boost for Queensgate’s owners Invesco coming three years after John Lewis, which had occupied space across four floors and had been the centre’s anchor retailer since the mall’s opening in 1982, announced it was closing.