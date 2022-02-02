Residents warned to stay off tracks at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway after two incidents
Residents have been warned to stay off the tracks after two incidents were recorded at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway on Sunday (January 30).
Volunteers at the historic railway, which runs between Peterborough and Yarwell, a route of roughly seven and a half miles, issued an appeal via its Facebook page two separate incidents of people walking on the tracks were recorded.
The tracks are private land and walking on them is trespassing.
A statement from Nene Valley Railway said: “Today we have had two incidents of people walking on our tracks and through our tunnel.
“Please do not walk on our tracks - we may not have a public service running, but we could have works trains running and maintenance taking place which pose risks to unauthorised people.
“Walking the tracks is highly dangerous, a slip or fall onto cold steel could result in severe injuries which would go unnoticed as we have no record of approved personnel on site.
“The track is private land and as such, means that walking the tracks is trespass and reportable to the authorities.
“Please help us to keep you safe - do not walk on our tracks.”