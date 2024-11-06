Pledge comes with review of decision to reject plans set to take place

Campaigners have vowed to continue their fight to block plans to build 650 homes on the East of England Showground.

Residents living near the 164-acre Showground say they have been left disappointed by Peterborough City Council chiefs’ decision to accept a call for a review of the planning committee’s decision on October 15 to reject the homes plans.

But householders say they are ready to restate their concerns to a new set of councillors who are expected to reconsider the 650-homes plan in a couple of weeks.

Orton Waterville Councillor Nicola Day, speaking on behalf of the Showground Plans Under Residents’ Review group (SPURR) said: “It’s essential that people living near the Showground have a voice in this process, whatever the twists and turns.

“SPURR is determined to do all it can to ensure the development is the best it can be for everyone.”

She said the group was fully prepared to reiterate major issues highlighted by local people and high-profile organisations, including traffic, housing density and lack of green spaces and facilities.

The council’s planning committee had approved a separate outline planning application from Showground promoter AEPG for 850 homes, a leisure village, school, hotel and care village on adjoining area of the Showground.

But the committee also decided to reject the separate application for 650 homes as the development would mean the loss of the speedway track, which had been home to Peterborough Panthers for more than 50 years and the loss of the Showground without bringing in any extra benefits.

But four councillors – Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald (Con), Cllr Asim Mahmood (Lab), Cllr Jason McNally (Lab) and Cllr Scott Warren (Con) – called-in the 650 homes refusal saying the decision was wrong and went against council policy.

A spokesperson for the local authority said officers had taken advice from external legal experts and had decided the move to review the refusal was valid.

It is thought the review will be heard by the council’s Appeals and Planning Review Committee on November 19 but that date has not yet been confirmed.

Hundreds of speedway fans are also expected to continue their fight against the homes plans.