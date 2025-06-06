Residents to be asked their views on roads and transport in Peterborough

Random selection of thousands of residents will be sent survey

A survey asking residents for their views on Peterborough’s highways and transport services will be dropping through residents doors.

A random sample of over 4,000 residents will receive the National Highways and Transport public satisfaction survey which will ask for their views on highways and transport services, from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

The answers that residents provide will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland. The council is one of 111 local authorities to sign up to the survey that asks members of the public exactly the same questions, regardless of where they live.

Now in its 18th year, it is the largest collaboration between local authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

This will be the eleventh consecutive year Peterborough City Council will be participating in the survey. Last year the authority wase ranked as third best performing highways authority in the country, improving the ranking by 20 places from 2023 and scoring an above average satisfaction rating.

Residents who receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer. A short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire and they will be required to enter a code before completing the questionnaire. The local and national results will be published in mid-October 2025.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: "The results of this beneficial survey will enable us to find out what people in our city think about these important services. It gives them the opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise, and improve.

“The survey’s focus is all about better understanding the views of residents and working together to deliver the most satisfactory and efficient services. So if you receive it through your door please complete it and tell us your views.”