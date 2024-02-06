Residents encouraged to sign up for AEPG Great Eastern Run in support of Sue Ryder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sue Ryder is the event's official charity partner again this year and funds raised by participants joining the Sue Ryder team will go directly to supporting its expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support services.

Adam Smith, 35, from Peterborough will be running to raise money for the charity after his dad was cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. This will be his first ever half marathon he has taken on after he pledged to get fit back in 2022.

He explained: “I fell into running really, I was unfit and overweight and so I signed up to a personal trainer. I found that running was the only cardio that really helped me hit my targets and I realised that I quite enjoyed it.

“From there, I started taking part in parkrun's and going out running on my own, constantly challenging myself, and so I decided to work to a goal and do something good with it at the same time. That’s when I signed up to the Great Eastern Half Marathon for Sue Ryder.

“Until now, I had never run further than a 10k. I’ve been doing three weight sessions a week and gradually increasing the distance and the time I run to reach that of a half marathon challenge. I am really looking forward to it, it’s such a great community event, and lots of people come out and line the streets in support.”

Adam’s dad was diagnosed with primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis in 2000 and died in 2003 aged just 51. Inspired by the support the Peterborough Sue Ryder hospice provided him, Adam is hoping to raise more than £1,000 through his charity running challenge.

“I have always lived locally, and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has always been close to me, so it’s never left my mind. I have set myself a goal of £1,000 but I think I can exceed and am already nearly halfway there thanks to the support of my family and friends.

“I have also been topping up my total by donating £1 for every goal scored by Peterborough United or the England team - I love sport and like to link everything back to it. I'm also hosting a charity football match at the London Road ground in May," Adam adds.

For anyone thinking about signing up for the Greatest Eastern Run, Adam said: “Challenge yourself. It's tough, but you will almost certainly surprise yourself, and it’s not necessarily as big and scary as you might think. I think of it as four and a little bit 5ks all rolled into one to keep building up my distances up to 21k."

“The majority of the route is nice and flat so it’s a good one to start with if you, like me, are taking on your first half. You get to see a lot of the city too - it’s a really varied route. I will have my friends and family there cheering me on but being local, there is going to be lots of other friendly faces there to support too as well as people from Sue Ryder.”

Aaron Murrell, Director of Good Running Events, organisers of AEPG Great Eastern Run, adds: "It's fantastic to have the team at Sue Ryder on board for another year of the AEPG Great Eastern Run, continuing into another year and supporting vital funds being raised. We look forward to following Adam's training journey and seeing him, and the whole Sue Ryder team, on the start line on the 13th October."

With a Sue Ryder place, runners can sign up for a discounted fee on entry and access training plans and fundraising support. There is a cheer point on the route bursting with Sue Ryder volunteers spurring you on, plus post-race celebration. To sign up visit www.sueryder.org/greateastern