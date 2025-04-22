East of England Showground developer given extra time to prepare for 1,500 homes and leisure village construction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Developer secures eight weeks extension

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East of England Showground promoter AEPG has been granted extra time to meet planners’ demands around proposals for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development on the site.

The company has been given an extra eight weeks to finalise the details of a section 106 agreement, which covers an estimated £20 million plus financial contribution to help with housing, education and health care provision, before it can start work on the construction of homes and leisure facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Section 106 agreement also includes the resolution of a number of highways issues.

East of England Showground operator AEPG has been granted more time to reach an agreement over payments and work to ease impact of development on the community. Inset, Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG.

Members of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee, which met on October 15 last year, approved AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes, a leisure village, hotel, school and care village for one part of the Showground but set a six months deadline for the section 106 agreement to be put in place.

AEPG was warned that failure to do so could mean the approval being revoked unless there were extenuating circumstances.

In addition, a meeting of the council’s Appeals and Planning Review committee on January 13 this year, overturned the same planning committee’s decision to reject plans for 650 homes an an adjoining part of the Showground, which contained the Peterborough Panthers speedway track, and set a second six month deadline for a section 106 agreement to be finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today a council spokesperson said: “The Council considers that there are extenuating circumstances regarding the application for 850 dwellings that justify extending the deadline for completion of the Section 106 agreement to July 13.

"This aligns with the deadline for the application for 650 dwellings.

She added: “Both applications are covered by a single Section 106 agreement.

“The applicant is working proactively with the Council towards timely completion of the Section 106."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “I can confirm an extension has been agreed and we continue to work collaboratively with Peterborough City Council and the Local Planning Authority.

"This collaborative process ensures the development delivers in the best interests of the city.”

AEPG will next need to submit detailed planning applications before construction can begin.

What will the Section 106 include?

A section 106 agreement will seek to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

Why is the Showground being sold?

For about five decades the East of England Showground has been a popular and regular leisure destination for thousands of local people and others from further afield.

Over the years it has staged many major public events, many of which had become firm favourites, such as the annual Truckfest, Antiques Festivals, Festival of Motorcycling, the National Caravan and Motorhomes show, Fireworks Fiesta, music concerts and the annual agricultural show as well as elite speedway racing and an array of exhibitions and conferences.

But times have changed and the agricultural society says attendance at its public events has fallen.

It also says that over the last 10 years many of the open air events staged at the East of England Showground have failed to cover their costs and make a profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they say it is not possible to carry on running the Showground as an events venue which was only being supported to some degree by earnings from investments and land sales.

In a letter to the council, the Society states its Showground operations failed to make a profit – income minus expenses – in any year from 2010. The worst year was 2013 when its expenses exceeded its income by £1,005,000.

It also shows that in most years even with income from investments and land sales, the Society figures at the end of the year were in the red.

Agricultural Society bosses say selling the Showground will leave the Society to focus on its charitable aims of promoting agriculture, education, and rural life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the leisure village?

The leisure village, which will be called Cultura Place, is the central feature of the proposals.

The village will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel, a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more. A 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain a range of activities.

The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.