The bin left on top of the bus stop at Coneygree road. Photo: PT reader.

Stanground residents were left bemused on Sunday morning after finding a bin on Coneygree Road had been vandalised and the shell then left balanced on top of the next door bus stop.

One resident said: “The bin is moving in the breeze and it is very dangerous for people walking or driving past. Another added: “This is only funny until someone gets hurt, it won’t be funny then.”

Some did see the funny side, commenting: “The person that did this is trash,” with another adding: “I thought it was funny, someone clearly had a good night.”

Stanground South ward councillor attended the scene and found that the bin has been removed from the roof of the bus stop. She said: “It’s amazing what people find fun isn’t it? I’ve attended and someone has kindly taken the bin down from the bus stop.