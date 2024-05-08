Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Peterborough resident was given a nasty surprise when he ordered online from Asda.

While the driver arrived at his home on Oxney Road and delivered the shopping, he then proceeded to damage drive straight through wall in the driveway of Ronnie Lyons.

CCTV footage, which homeowner Ronnie Lyons has posted online, appears to shows the driver struggling to make a tight turn in reverse out of the driveway but then just decide to go straight over the wall.

The delivery vehicle and the damaged wall in Oxney Road, Peterborough.

The wall was left completely flattened but the video shows the driver failing to stop nor informing Ronnie or his wife Diane of the incident.

The incident took place on April 1, at just after 10am, and ever since the couple have been fighting for compensation for the damage.

Ronnie said: “All the driver had to to was admit what had happened, provide the relevant details and that would have been the end of it.

“Their behaviour has been outrageous though and we have been waiting over a month to have this sorted out.

"Our neighbour had a similar thing happened to them but didn’t pursue the incident enough. I am not going to let that happen.

"We feel completely ignored.”