Researchers from Peterborough’s new university work to cut harmful farm emissions

Researchers from ARU Peterborough are to begin testing a new “smart meter” for farmers that could help cut harmful emissions from agriculture by monitoring greenhouse gasses in real-time.

They are using a new state-of-the-art sensor to monitor nitrous oxide emissions from organic manure at a farm near Bury St Edmunds.

The project has been funded by Innovate UK, the country’s national innovation agency, and also involves Newcastle University and Mirico, which has developed the sensor that uses laser dispersion spectroscopy to measure methane and carbon dioxide across an area of up to 1 sq km.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topping out ceremony at theThe new ARU Peterborough at Bishop's Road. EMN-220214-145040009

According to the Government, agriculture is responsible for 10 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions, including 68 per cent of all nitrous oxide and 47 per cent of all methane.

Dr Marcus Travers, Agri-Food Technology Lead at ARU Peterborough, which opens to its first students in September and is developing a range of courses around environmental management and agri-technology, said: “This work will be an important addition to our investigations here at ARU Peterborough into nitrogen use in arable crops.

“We hope the sensor will help to answer many of the important questions around the use of organic manures, inorganic fertilisers and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Technology like this could potentially become a common sight on farms across the country very soon.”