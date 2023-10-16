Remembrance events to go ahead in March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Armistice Day Parade and a Remembrance Sunday Parade are still taking place but have changed location to enable them to go ahead safely and respectfully.

The Armistice Day Parade on Saturday 11 November will take place at St Peter’s Church in the High Street, using the original WW1 War Memorial, rather than at the War Memorial in the town centre.

The Remembrance Sunday Parade on Sunday 12 November will also start at St Peter’s Church and march to West End Park where a Drumhead Service will be held.

Parade Marshall, Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Spencer, said: “As long as we remember our fallen it doesn’t matter where we hold our Act of Remembrance. On behalf of the serving, veterans and fallen, I ask everyone to attend and embrace the Remembrance events we have planned and next year we will be back at the War Memorial in the town centre.”

Cllr Jan French, March town, district and county councillor and Deputy Leader of Fenland District Council, added: “March has always had fantastic Remembrance events and this year will be no different. With works underway on the Broad Street regeneration project, the Royal British Legion and partners have worked tirelessly to move the Remembrance events and ensure they can still go ahead. I would encourage residents to attend the events as they usually would to remember those who made the greatest sacrifice.

“The new public realm, and refurbishment of the War Memorial steps as part of the regeneration work, means that in future years the people of March will benefit from more open space and improved access to the memorial as they pay respects.”

Armistice Day Parade – 11 November

Armed Forces organisation’s standard bearers, escorts, veterans and civil dignitaries will muster at 10.50am, to the side of St Peter’s Church, to form the Armistice Parade. They will then march up the road, to the front of the church, where Reverend Andrew Smith will start the service by delivering a prayer. The Last Post will be played by Nigel Sutherby and Peter Mitchell, President of the March Branch of the Royal British Legion, will deliver the Exhortation before a two-minute silence is held. All spectators wishing to pay their respects are welcome to attend.

Remembrance Sunday Parade – 12 November

All organisations are invited to participate in the event, which begins at 9.30am with a muster at St Peter’s Church. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the church at 9.45am, before the parade begins marching from the church to West End Park at 10.45am. At 10.55am, a Drumhead Service will take place near the Bandstand. A two-minute silence will be held at 11am, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.