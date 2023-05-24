The Beatles were supported by popular Peterborough band The Dynatones when they played at the Embassy Theatre in March, 1963. (image: Getty)

Just over 60 years ago, the biggest music act the world has ever seen rocked up in Peterborough.

As amazing as it may seem now though, The Beatles were not a household name when they arrived at The Embassy Theatre on March 17, 1963.

Indeed John, Paul, George and Ringo weren’t even top of the bill that day: Americans Chris Montez and Tommy Roe were the headline acts everyone was waiting to see.

The Dynatones on stage at The Embassy Theatre on Broadway where they supported The Beatles in 1963.

Also on the bill were the city’s very own The Dynatones, a highly-regarded local six-piece band who had been rocking our region and building up a loyal fanbase since the late 1950s.

“We were bottom of the bill,” remembers Dynatones guitarist Richard “Bugs” Austin. “You could say we were the last cab on the rank,” he adds, laughing.

Along with Richard, who played lead guitar, the band was made up of Colin Hodgkinson on bass guitar, Trevor Wright (stage name Trev West) on drums, Adrian Titman on keyboards, Tony Benham on vocals and Mick Lemon on rhythm guitar.

All of the acts were due to play twice that day. This gave Richard – who was just 17 at the time – and the five other Dynatones the chance to hang out with the four slightly older lads from Liverpool during the afternoon soundcheck.

The Beatles were not the headline act when they played at The Embassy Theatre in Peterborough in 1963.

“The Beatles rolled in,” he said, “and gave us some insight into the equipment and we swapped some ideas.”

Richard described Macca and his mates as normal people: “terrific guys” who were “really friendly.”

“Paul was exceptionally friendly as was Ringo and George, although he [George] was a bit quiet.”

“Lennon was slightly reserved; didn’t say so much. Not unfriendly - offered some constructive criticism.”

Richard, now 77, explains by video call from his cattle station in Queensland, Australia, that once the two bands had become acquainted, The Dynatones got to experience every musician’s dream - they jammed with The Beatles.

“Trevor kicked things off with Ringo on the drums,” Richard recalls, “and then John Lennon jumped on Adrian’s keyboard and we had an impromptu jam.”

The session lasted for around an hour. After that, the two bands parted to get ready for the show.

“We were a bag of nerves until we hit that first note,” Richard recalls. “But we had a great gig.”

The Dynatones, like everyone else that night, were blown away by the Fab Four, who weren’t at all bothered at being scheduled to “wind up the first interlude.”

“They were very special,” Richard notes, “You could tell they were originals.”

“Their charisma and stage presence touched everybody in the theatre.”

Of course, the world and his wife knows how John, Paul, George and Ringo went on to enjoy stratospheric levels of success.

So what happened to The Dynatones?

“We split up in 1965,” Richard says, “and I moved to Australia.”