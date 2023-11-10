Remarkable Fenland woman marks 107th birthday with special celebration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘Remarkable’ Fenland woman marked her 107th birthday with a special celebration.

Born in 1916, Gladys Kightly has always been a Cambridgeshire lady, living all her life in the area where she has been able to witness many historical changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gladys – possibly the oldest person in Cambridgeshire – marked her birthday at the Askham Village Community Car Home, located near March, where she lives.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladys Kightly together with her daughter Susan Kightly

Talking about her mum, Susan Kightly, one of her two daughters, says: “She’s such a wonderful lady, she is always so positive. Every time I go to see her at Askham and I ask her how she feels she tells me that she’s better than yesterday. She has always been so cheerful and we’re so lucky as a family to have her.”

Thinking of the many highlights of her mum’s life, Susan says that Gladys has always been a true royalist. She was really touched by the moment when the Askham team took her together with other residents to see the Queen’s flowers at Sandringham where she was able to personally meet Princess Kate. She is also very proud to have been able to receive multiple cards from the royal family, both from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II but also from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

On the day of her birthday, Gladys celebrated together with her two daughters, Susan and Janet, as well as many Askham team members. She received many flowers, gifts, cards and, of course, a cake. A special moment was dedicated to Gladys, as a local young artist called Ronan Williams came to sing for the residents and also interpreted “Happy Birthday” especially for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad