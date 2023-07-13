Relay For Life: Peterborough to hold 12-hour festival to raise money for cancer research

A mammoth 12-hour fundraising relay is set to take place this September to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Relay For Life Peterborough is calling on teams to sign up to the 12-hour festival at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being held on 23 September from 10am – 10pm to help find a cure to beat over 200 types of cancer.

The cancer survivors team pictured at Relay for Life walk at Ferry Meadows in 2021 by David Lowndes.

Participants are asked to raise as much money as possible in the lead up to the relay, through donations from friends, families and work colleagues.

During the day of the relay, team members take it in turns to walk around a track for 12 hours to represent the non-stop fight to beat cancer.

A poignant candle of hope ceremony will take place in the evening as darkness falls, where candles can be dedicated to those we have lost to cancer and mark those who are under treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad