Reindeer and astronauts among hundreds of children and families in Barnack Fun Run

Astronauts and reindeer were among the runners who took to the start line for the first Barnack Fun Run since the COVID pandemic.

The annual run is a popular event, with hundreds of youngsters taking part in a bid to win both for themselves and the school – and even more fun runners including families.

This year around 320 runners lined up on Saturday, with 110 runners from nine schools competed in the schools challenge race that started first at 2pm.

The schools represented were Barnack Primary School, Malcolm Sergeant Primary School in Stamford, Edenham Primary School, Bourne Abbey Primary School, John Clare Primary School in Helpston, Deeping St James

Primary, Copthill Independent School, and St John’s Primary School and Winyates Primary School both from Peterborough.

Copthill won the girls race and Barnack School took the girls team title.

Malcolm Sergeant won both the boys race and the boys team trophies.

Then a further 200 runners set off for the main fun run including one runner dressed as a reindeer and Barnack’s assistant headteacher Connor Knowling who looked like he was being carried around the course on the shoulders of a teddy bear.

More than sixty parents and local volunteers acted as marshals along the 2.5km course, served refreshments and helped at the start and finish.

Lizzie Hawes, chair of the Barnack School Association, which organised the race, said: “It was fantastic to be able to hold the fun run again after a couple of years break because of Covid.

"After 18 years it has become a real village tradition and it was lovely for the runners to see so many villagers out on route cheering them on.

“We have a proud tradition of cross country running at our school so our team couldn’t wait to get out and compete against other local schools.

“The sun shone and everyone had a really fun afternoon.

“I’d particularly like to thank Alltech, Duncan &Toplis, aUK Stamford, Kappow and The Learning Tree who all sponsored the event. We are also very grateful to the Barnack parents who sponsored some of the equipment we needed on the day.

“We are still processing all our costs and profits but hopefully should have raised a healthy amount for the school.

“A special thank you to all our volunteers and everyone for supporting us.”

