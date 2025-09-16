Red Arrows set to fly over skies close to Peterborough as part of President Donald Trump state visit from the United States of America

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:31 BST
The Red Arrows are set to be over skies close to Peterborough on Wednesday (September 17).

The famous display team will be taking part in a special fly-past to mark the start of President Trump’s state visit to the UK, which will take place between Tuesday and Thursday (September 16-18).

On Wednesday (September 17), Mr Trump’s engagements will include a grand state banquet on Windsor Castle’s east lawn, which will be preceded by a flypast from the Red Arrows and F-35 Lightnings.

According to Military Airshows, the iconic RAF display team will be visible west of March, Cambridgeshire, at 4.29pm on Wednesday afternoon.

They will then head down past Cambridge and into London.

The full flight itinerary is available on the Military Airshows website.

