Recycling retailer creates 12 jobs with new store opening in Peterborough

New store is second in city for retailer
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
​A recycling retailer has opened a second store in Peterborough create a dozen new jobs.

The retailer called CeX, which buys, sells and exchanges phones, games, gadgets and more, has moved in to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton and occupies a unit located near Costa.

The retailer also has another store in Long Causeway.

Recycling retailer CeX is the latest arrival at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, PeterboroughRecycling retailer CeX is the latest arrival at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, Peterborough
Aatish Nagar, franchisee of the new Serpentine Green store, said “We are excited to reveal our new look store with a bigger range of sustainable and warrantied tech and games.

"We're here to help Peterborough upgrade for less the easy way, go green and get fast cash for their unwanted phones, games and gadgets.

"We expect to pay out over £500,000 to customers in Peterborough in 2024.

He added: “Our ethos is that the best way to recycle something is to use it again.

"We also encourage community groups to start collections as it is a great way to raise money for charity and help protect the environment.”

The retailer states that with the average person replacing their mobile phone every 12 months, most unwanted gadgets and mobiles are likely to end up in a landfill site.

This can leading to chemicals from the battery leaking into rivers and oceans.

It is estimated that one mobile battery is capable of polluting 600,000 litres of water.

The arrival of CeX is the latest addition to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre. Last month plans were approved for a dental clinic and earlier this year bakery chain Greggs moved in.

