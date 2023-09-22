Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A recycling retailer has opened a second store in Peterborough create a dozen new jobs.

The retailer called CeX, which buys, sells and exchanges phones, games, gadgets and more, has moved in to the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton and occupies a unit located near Costa.

The retailer also has another store in Long Causeway.

Aatish Nagar, franchisee of the new Serpentine Green store, said “We are excited to reveal our new look store with a bigger range of sustainable and warrantied tech and games.

"We're here to help Peterborough upgrade for less the easy way, go green and get fast cash for their unwanted phones, games and gadgets.

"We expect to pay out over £500,000 to customers in Peterborough in 2024.

He added: “Our ethos is that the best way to recycle something is to use it again.

"We also encourage community groups to start collections as it is a great way to raise money for charity and help protect the environment.”

The retailer states that with the average person replacing their mobile phone every 12 months, most unwanted gadgets and mobiles are likely to end up in a landfill site.

This can leading to chemicals from the battery leaking into rivers and oceans.

It is estimated that one mobile battery is capable of polluting 600,000 litres of water.