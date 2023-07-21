A recycling specialist is expected to create jobs with a multi-million pound move to Peterborough.

Belfast-based Protogreen UK has just completed the purchase of the two-storey Cambridge House in Oxney Road, in Eastern Industry, and which was the former head office of three times Queen’s Award winner, 3D printing experts Photocentric.

Protogreen UK has paid £2.15 million for the property, which sites on a 2.40 acres site, and currently has representatives on site preparing it for the arrival of the recycling operations.

The new home of Protogreen UK at Oxney Road in Peterborough.

The sale of the property which has about 18,000 square feet of office space, 31,850 square feet of warehouse plus a 560 square feet chilled store and extensive parking, was overseen by property agents Savills, which was acting on behalf of a private client.

A spokesman said: “We have completed the sale of Cambridge House to Protogreen UK for £2.15 million.

"Protogreen plans to refurbish and occupy the building for its recycling business.”

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of Cambridge House which is situated in a well-established commercial area of Peterborough.”

A spokesperson for Protogreen UK was not available to comment.

The Protogreen UK website states that the company ‘collaborates closely with partner companies to provide comprehensive solutions for raw materials, post-industrial and post-consumer plastic material, as well as waste disposal.’