Recruitment campaign starts in Peterborough to find more Royal Mail staff ahead of Christmas
A recruitment campaign is under way in Peterborough to find more staff for the Royal Mail ahead of the Christmas peak delivery period.
Jobcentre staff have been tasked with finding 40 to 50 extra staff for the Royal Mail in Peterborough and to be in place by the end of the month.
A spokesman for the Jobcentre said: “We are currently working with Royal Mail to prepare for the peak sorting period coming up from the end of September.
"We are working with recruiter Angard to streamline the application process for applicants.”
It comes as Jobcentre staff are preparing for a hectic few months as retailers and hospitality outlets begin to seek help to find extra staff ahead of the festive and New Year celebrations.
The details were released along with new figures that show the number of people claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough rose last month by 740 people to 7,215 an increase of 11 per cent on August last year.
The number of claimants aged 18 to 24 also rose over the same period – up by 105 people to 1,220, a nine per cent hike.
The number of people aged 50 plus claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough is also up. It rose by 35 people to 1,410 – up three per cent.
Across the East of England the number of people unemployed is at 139,000 – down 2,000 on the quarter and up 40,000 on the year.
Stephen Lankester from East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “Individual specialist support from our work coaches ensures that everyone gets the help they need, enabling jobseekers to develop their full potential.”