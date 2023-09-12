Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recruitment campaign is under way in Peterborough to find more staff for the Royal Mail ahead of the Christmas peak delivery period. ​

Jobcentre staff have been tasked with finding 40 to 50 extra staff for the Royal Mail in Peterborough and to be in place by the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Jobcentre said: “We are currently working with Royal Mail to prepare for the peak sorting period coming up from the end of September.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Mail in Peterborough is recruiting extra staff ahead of Christmas

"We are working with recruiter Angard to streamline the application process for applicants.”

It comes as Jobcentre staff are preparing for a hectic few months as retailers and hospitality outlets begin to seek help to find extra staff ahead of the festive and New Year celebrations.

The details were released along with new figures that show the number of people claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough rose last month by 740 people to 7,215 an increase of 11 per cent on August last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of claimants aged 18 to 24 also rose over the same period – up by 105 people to 1,220, a nine per cent hike.

The number of people aged 50 plus claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough is also up. It rose by 35 people to 1,410 – up three per cent.

Across the East of England the number of people unemployed is at 139,000 – down 2,000 on the quarter and up 40,000 on the year.