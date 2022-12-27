A recruitment specialist is donating all its profits from the last three months of the year to help feel people in Peterborough.

The Sterling Choice, based at Summit Park, in Cygnet Road, Hampton, will donate its entire profit share from the final quarter of 2022 - a sum of more than £4,000 – to The Trussell Trust, a national charity that supports food banks in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employees unanimously agreed to donate the company’s final profit share to the charity and is a gift that will go a long way in helping the rising number of Peterborough residents who rely on foodbanks to feed themselves and their families.

The team from the Sterling Group, in Peterborough, which is donating its last quarter profits to city food banks.

Co-founder, Lukas Vanterpool said: “The UK’s food poverty rate is among the highest in Europe and recent statistics from the government reported that 4.2 million people and nine per cent of all children lived in food poverty between 2020-2021.

"The current cost of living crisis is only exacerbating this issue within Peterborough and across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a father and life-long Peterborough citizen, I can’t stand by and do nothing.

"I’m so proud of the team at The Sterling Choice who agreed, without hesitation, to divert our final quarter profit share to those in our area that need it the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Whyatt, co-founder of The Sterling Choice, hopes the donation will also encourage other local businesses to donate funds or surplus food to Peterborough’s foodbanks.

He said: “Businesses might be surprised as to just how much they can do to help the hungry in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aside from monetary donations, businesses could be diverting their left over produce to those that really need it, rather than simply tossing it in the bin.

“They can sponsor or donate equipment to help the day to day running of these vital foodbanks or run food drives and collections at their offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge all local business to consider what action they can take to support these vital services, especially at this time of year.”

There are four foodbank locations within Peterborough at the Holy Spirit Church in Bretton, Dogsthorpe Methodist Church, Christ the Servant King Church in Hampton and the Salvation Army location on Bourges Boulevard.