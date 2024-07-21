Reassurance for workers at Peterborough's Beko Europe domestic appliance supplier

Inside the Peterborough factory of domestic appliances maker Beko Europe - previously known as WhirlpoolInside the Peterborough factory of domestic appliances maker Beko Europe - previously known as Whirlpool
Inside the Peterborough factory of domestic appliances maker Beko Europe - previously known as Whirlpool
Concerns triggered by production woes

​Bosses of a supplier of domestic appliances say that its Peterborough staff are not involved in a jobs dispute at a sister factory in the South West.

​Beko Europe has began a consultation with workers at its subsidiary Hotpoint UK Appliances in Bristol over the possible closure of production that could mean the loss of about 150 jobs.

The company also runs the former Whirlpool premises in Morley Way, Woodston, which employs more than 1,000 people.

But a company spokesman said: “This is only related to the plant in Yate near Bristol.

“It is a manufacturing plant which produces traditional tumble dryers whereas Peterborough is not a manufacturing site.”

Staff at the Peterborough business are mostly involved in liaising with customers, diagnosing faults with tumble driers, washing machines or fridges, carrying out repairs either via a mobile phone or by an engineer in person, delivering ordered products or retrieving old ones.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the demand for the products manufactured in Yate has been declining for some time as consumers buy more energy efficient alternatives.

" Also, the site itself has been making a significant financial loss for a sustained period of time hence announcing the consultation into the future of the plant.

"So these relate only to the site in Yate and not Peterborough.”

Whirlpool became Beko Europe earlier this year after the completion of a deal – first announced in January last year – between its owner US-based Whirlpool Corporation and the Turkey-based household appliances maker Arcelik.

The company operates under a range of brand names such as Indesit, Hotpoint and Grundig.

