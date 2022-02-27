RAOB fundraising helps the homeless in Peterborough

Bro’s Pete Pierce and Roy Grundy made the presentation. Bro’ Roy said: “We are pleased in this, our bicentenary year, to be able to support such a worthy cause.”

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In receiving the cheque, Major Chaundy highlighted the Army’s work with modern slavery, the homeless, and recent moves to reach out to isolated, vulnerable people at Christmas. Rachel Dockerill thanked the Eastgate Lodge, and said that the money would go a long way to support the annual community plan Beliefs in Action.