RAOB fundraising helps the homeless in Peterborough
The Eastgate Lodge of the RAOB, which meets at the Parkway Club in Peterborough each Thursday, presented a cheque for £4,200 to Major Lorraine Chaundy and centre manager Rachel Dockerill of the Salvation Army, representing fund raising efforts over 2020/21 in aid of the homeless.
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 6:31 am
Bro’s Pete Pierce and Roy Grundy made the presentation. Bro’ Roy said: “We are pleased in this, our bicentenary year, to be able to support such a worthy cause.”
In receiving the cheque, Major Chaundy highlighted the Army’s work with modern slavery, the homeless, and recent moves to reach out to isolated, vulnerable people at Christmas. Rachel Dockerill thanked the Eastgate Lodge, and said that the money would go a long way to support the annual community plan Beliefs in Action.